Davies names Allison Carr UK & Ireland CEO in group reorganistion

Davies Group has unveiled a new group structure as it aims for global growth.

From March, the claims provider will divide itself into three divisions: Davies Global Solutions, Davies UK and Ireland, and Davies US.

Three divisions

Allison Carr will lead the UK and Ireland division as the firm brings together its Claims Solutions UK & Ireland and Legal Solutions businesses.

Carr was recently CEO of Davies’ Legal Solutions arm, Keoghs. Kath Mainon, CEO of Claims Solutions UK & Ireland, continues in her role and will report to Carr.

Davies Global Solutions will be led by