Start-up broker targets £1m income in five years

Farming
Start-up broker Ash Tree Insurance, which specialises in the agriculture and the SME sector, is targeting £1m income in five years.

Founder Thomas Jones currently works with his two-staff team from Selby in Yorkshire. He is aiming for an office opening in Tadcaster in north Yorkshire by Easter, when he plans to take on more staff.

Jones has teamed up with Movo Partnership to help get the business off the ground. 

Ash Tree will be the authorised representative with Movo acting as the principal, a partnership which Jones said had been important in paving the way for the business to get started with low start-up costs.

