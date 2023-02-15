Insurance Age

Ignite stresses the importance of a gender-balanced industry

women-in-accountancy
Supported by: ?

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Jess Burton, head of operations at Ignite, has urged the insurance sector to become more gender balanced in order for the industry to keep moving forward.

Ignite Insurance Systems recently launched Ignition a start-up broker accelerator targeting a 50/50 split of male and female founders.

Burton told Insurance Age that without fresh people in the market, it is easy for the industry to become static.

“We see a lot of people come to us with different ideas and unless you make it more diverse, particularly in leadership roles, you are not going to attract good talent into the marketplace, and you are not going to make the best of what is out there

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Broker

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: