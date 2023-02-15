Ignite stresses the importance of a gender-balanced industry
Jess Burton, head of operations at Ignite, has urged the insurance sector to become more gender balanced in order for the industry to keep moving forward.
Ignite Insurance Systems recently launched Ignition a start-up broker accelerator targeting a 50/50 split of male and female founders.
Burton told Insurance Age that without fresh people in the market, it is easy for the industry to become static.
“We see a lot of people come to us with different ideas and unless you make it more diverse, particularly in leadership roles, you are not going to attract good talent into the marketplace, and you are not going to make the best of what is out there
