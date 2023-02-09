Barbon aims to double £21m earnings in five years
Barbon Insurance Group aims to double its current £21m earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation over the next five years, new managing director Wayne Tonge has revealed to Insurance Age.
Tonge started in the role at the beginning of the year, and has now has outlined his ambitious growth plans for the PIB Group-owned broker.
Tonge wants expansion in its geographical footprint – riding on the back of PIB’s expansion across the continent – and product range.
Barbon currently does not work though brokers, but Tonge said that is ‘something to consider in time’.Market leader in rental and landlord insurance
The broking group is the UK’s leading intermediary in the market around
