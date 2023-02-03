Brokers urge FCA to avoid property commission ban as decision looms
The Financial Conduct Authority has been urged not to impose a property commission ban or cap on brokers as it faces political pressure for tough action.
An FCA review into brokers charging the highest commissions for work on buildings insurance is due in March.
The Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove is concerned that insurance brokers, along with managing agents, landlords and freeholders, are taking excessive commissions for buildings insurance work.
Gove has vowed to ban commission taking from freeholders, landlords and managing agents and replace it with ‘more transparent fees’.
However, the FCA has yet to decide whether
