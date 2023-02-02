Insurance Age

Burns & Wilcox launches healthcare liability product

Stuart Kilpatrick
Stuart Kilpatrick
Burns & Wilcox has launched a new healthcare product line within its specialty lines practice. The offering will be available to insurance brokers and care organisations within England, Wales and Scotland.

The package coverage includes public liability, employers’ liability, medical malpractice and property damage.

Jade Knight, head of adult and child services at Burns & Wilcox, commented: “We are excited to have the opportunity to bring this leading product to market, especially as market appetite and capacity for underwriting adult and childcare services has been drastically decreased in recent years, and that has been impacted by significant losses.

