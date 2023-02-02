FCA at ‘breaking point’ as hundreds of underpaid staff leave – Unite
The Financial Conduct Authority is at ‘breaking point’ amid hundreds of workers having left the regulator in the last 18 months, claims Unite.
The union claims FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi has rejected union pay proposals, instead imposing a below inflation 4.5% wage increase.
Unite is now calling on Rathi to ‘urgently rethink’ his position, warning that the exodus of staff means ‘there are now serious questions about the FCA’s ability to keep consumers safe’.
Unite has been bolstered by a survey of FCA staff which they claim shows widespread disillusionment.
Dominic Hook, Unite national officer, said: “Unite’s survey makes it
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with us*. Sign in below to continue.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Partners& posts £14m group operating loss in first full year results
Partners& has reported group turnover of £22.2m in its first full set of audited results since being launched in April 2020.
Rates rises slowed across UK insurance towards end of 2022
The pace of rate rises across UK insurance slowed down towards the end of last year, increasing by just 4% in the fourth quarter, according to Marsh specialty and global placement data.
Romero Insurance Brokers grows turnover and profit over 20% in 2022
Romero Insurance Brokers has posted a 29% rise in profit after tax to £3.84m as turnover soared 25% organically to £13.6m in the year to 30 April 2022.
Burns & Wilcox launches healthcare liability product
Burns & Wilcox has launched a new healthcare product line within its specialty lines practice. The offering will be available to insurance brokers and care organisations within England, Wales and Scotland.
Sicsic Advisory urges treatment of vulnerable customers should be top priority
Associate director at Sicsic Advisory, Sue Mallender, has stressed that the treatment of vulnerable customers is seen by the Financial Conduct Authority as an integral part of how businesses should operate.
Brokers key to new UK regulated insurer Lumun’s success, says CEO Bilney
The CEO and founder of the proposed new UK regulated motor insurer Lumun has outlined the importance of brokers to its success.
Zurich boosts apprenticeships to 100 for 2023
Zurich has increased the number of apprenticeship places on offer in 2023 across the UK for external recruits and existing staff to 100.
CII chief optimistic of PFS resolution despite 'painful' times
The Chartered Insurance Institute’s CEO, Alan Vallance, has stressed that it was in the best interest of the Personal Finance Society members to appoint extra directors despite it being a painful choice, in his latest response to the PFS's consultation.