FCA at ‘breaking point’ as hundreds of underpaid staff leave – Unite

The Financial Conduct Authority is at ‘breaking point’ amid hundreds of workers having left the regulator in the last 18 months, claims Unite.

The union claims FCA chief executive Nikhil Rathi has rejected union pay proposals, instead imposing a below inflation 4.5% wage increase.

Unite is now calling on Rathi to ‘urgently rethink’ his position, warning that the exodus of staff means ‘there are now serious questions about the FCA’s ability to keep consumers safe’.

Unite has been bolstered by a survey of FCA staff which they claim shows widespread disillusionment.

Dominic Hook, Unite national officer, said: “Unite’s survey makes it