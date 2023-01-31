Aston Lark eyes widespread regional expansion in next phase of growth

Aston Lark will look at opening branch offices as it seeks to expand its regional footprint across the UK, according to UK retail managing director Warren Dickson.

According to the broker leader the firm’s network is ‘barren’ in swathes of the country such as the North, North East, East Anglia and in Wales.

Earlier this month, the business announced it was opening offices in South Wales and the Thames Valley.

The broker, part of Howden Group since April 2022, already has more than 75 offices in the UK and Ireland, with 2,000 employees serving 200,000 customers and more than £1.2bn of premiums.

Dickson said that ever since initial private equity