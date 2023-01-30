Insurance Age

Senior managers’ regulatory reform could heap extra costs on firms

Regulation
Changes to the Senior Managers and Certification Regime could lead to extra regulatory costs, especially if the government pursues a major shake-up, experts have warned.

The government will launch a consultation on SMCR in the first quarter of this year.

The SMCR review was included in the announcement of the Edinburgh reforms in December last year, a package of 30 regulatory reforms aimed at unlocking investment and turbocharging UK growth in towns and cities.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt wants to seize upon ‘Brexit freedom’ to create a more dynamic and competitive financial services.

However, there are concerns around the cost and complexity of reforming SMCR

