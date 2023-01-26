Insurance Age

Marsh navigating ‘uncertain world’ as revenue rises 3% in 2022

Marsh has posted a 3% revenue rise to $10.51bn (£8.5bn) in 2022.

The EMEA division, which the UK is part of, delivered a 2% drop in revenue to $2.88bn for the year. 

CEO John Doyle, who took over at the helm at the start of this year, said: “Our expertise across the important areas of risk, strategy and people is more relevant than ever as we help clients navigate an uncertain world. I am excited about the possibilities ahead.”

On a group-wide basis, Marsh McLennan reported revenue of $20.72bn revenue, a 5% rise compared to 2021.

