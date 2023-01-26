Biba manifesto 2023 - cost-of-living crisis in depth

The British Insurance Brokers' Association has focused in on the role brokers can play to help the UK tackle the current cost-of-living pressures, as it launched its 2023 manifesto.

Titled Managing Risk - Delivering Stability, the 2023 Biba manifesto was launched on 24 January at the Houses of Parliament, Westminster.

“Biba is concerned, given the cost-of-living crisis and high rates of inflation, that the financial resilience of both consumers and businesses will come under renewed pressure,” the manifesto reads.

A survey conducted by Biba of its members found a number of areas where this is already starting to bite, potentially leading to problematic areas of