PFS extends consultation deadline amid row with CII board

The Personal Finance Society has extended its consultation deadline on the CII’s plans to ‘take over’ their board.

The original deadline was January 19, but that has now been extended to January 27.

PFS interim chief executive Don MacIntyre said nearly 800 members had so far responded to the survey and 2000 members had written to voice concerns.

With clamour growing for the PFS to walk away from the CII and join another institute, MacIntyre vowed to bring back stability.

Stability vow

MacIntyre said: