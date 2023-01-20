Cardiff City tried to insure Sala after his death in plane crash – Miller says in £10m court case

Cardiff City tried to insure footballer Emiliano Sala just hours after his plane went missing, according to court documents.

Lloyd’s broker Miller, defending itself against legal action from the football club, claims that senior management at Cardiff “were aware by the late evening of 21 January 2019 that Mr Sala’s plane had not arrived in Cardiff as scheduled and that it had lost radar contact”.

The next day at 7:47am a representative of Cardiff City sent an email to Miller stating: “Can you please add Emiliano Sala to our insurance from 18th January 2019. His D.O.B is 31.10.90.

“Can you insure him for £20,000,000