The Society of Insurance Broking names Yutree director Laura Hancock as chair

The Society of Insurance Broking, a part of the Chartered Insurance Institute, has appointed Laura Hancock as chair, effective this month.

She has replaced Kevin Hancock, managing director of Yutree, who finished his role in December. Chair appointments are made every two years.

Laura Hancock has been the director of the independent underwriting agency, Yutree, since 2012.

She is also a committee member of the Anglia region at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and has previously held roles as deputy chair and main board director.

Hancock first started at Biba in 2017 as the board director and chairman of regional chairs