JMG Group buys two brokers

Nick Houghton, JMG
JMG Group has snapped up Southampton-based Knightsure Insurance Brokers and T I Alexander Insurance Brokers in Bo’ness in two separate deals.

JMG bought 100% of £1.8m gross written premium boutique corporate broker Knightsure for an unspecified amount.

The second acquisition, of £1.5m GWP TI Alexander Insurance Brokers, was completed by Scotland-based JMG Group company Greenwood Moreland and also for an unspecified amount.

Former owner of the broker, Scott Alexander, will join the team following the acquisition.

The two deals in the first week of the new year are on the heels of JMG acquiring BJP Insurance and Premier Insurance in

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

