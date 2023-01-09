SSP hackers threaten to publish confidential broker information

SSP hackers have threatened to publish sensitive broker information, accusing the software company of behaving 'like children'.

SSP was targeted by hacking group Lockbit last November in a cyber attack, which led to Axa cutting off services to the software house as a security protection measure.

Lockbit claim they captured sensitive files from the software provider.

Lockbit originally gave SSP until 12 December 2021 to pay a $7m ransom or they would publish the hacked data.

The deadline was then extended to 4 January 2022 and, if the deadline was not met, the files would be published, according to the