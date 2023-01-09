Rectifying historical accounting mistakes pushes AR network Ten into loss
Correcting previous errors in the accounts department caused Ten Insurance Services to record a £71,000 operating loss in 2021.
Without the exceptional items, Ten would have posted operating profits of £126,000.
The £71,000 operating loss was also an improvement on 2020, when Ten posted £134,000 in the red, according to latest accounts filed at Companies House.
Accounting errors
The accounts for Ten Insurance Services detailed that in 2019 management became aware of accounting items stretching back over a number of years that had been ‘overstated, erroneous or duplicated’.
A number of items had to be classed as liabilities, leading to payments made to insurers and policyholders.
This resulted in charges to the income statement of £196,755 in 2021.
Managing director Dawn Derbyshire told Insurance Age that clearing up the legacy issues was ‘the right thing to do’.
Derbyshire said: “We clearly made a profit until we had to do the write back. 2022 has been a good year. We are totally confident.”
Turnover increases
The accounts show turnover increased 3.3% to £15.1m in 2021 (2020: £14.59m).
Gross profit rose 1.4% to £3.73m (2020: £3.67m).
However, the loss after tax came in at just over £101,000, an improvement on the just north of £122,000 deficit the year before which had also been hit by the issues.
Indeed the filing reported: “Whilst it is disappointing that further adjustments have been needed in respect of these legacy issues, it should be noted that they are exactly that – legacy issues.
“The situation is improving and management is confident that the worst of this is now behind us.”
In its business review, the accounts stated: “Our network strategy continues to focus on acquiring and retaining appointed representatives who write good quality commercial business sharing a likeminded ethos with consumer centricity at the heart of their business.
“To do this, we have continued focus on creating good customer outcomes with a strong regulatory control environment.
“The net result has been a stability with member members, further consolidating our position as the preferred market leading independent network for appointed representatives.”
Ten is owned by the employees, through an employee owned trust.
It had a headcount of 54 employees in 2021, down from 57 in 2020, with 96 appointed representatives being an almost identical total to the 97 the year before.
