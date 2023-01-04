Insurance Age

Broker convicted for indecent exposure

    • Lauren Ingram

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Mark Mellett, managing director of Spitfire Brokers, has been convicted in a Hampshire court of indecent exposure but avoided a jail sentence.

Mellett pleaded guilty on 16 November 2022 to exposing himself to two women at a park in Eastleigh, Hampshire, before being sentenced last month.

The 59-year-old approached the two women, who were sitting on a park bench, on 4 August 2022 and exposed his genitals to them, Insurance Post reported. 

The article detailed that prosecutor Varun Chuni told Southampton Magistrates’ Court: “One said to the other ‘please don’t tell me he’s doing what I think he’s doing’. She could see he was playing

