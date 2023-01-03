BMS sells 30% of group to Eurazeo

London broker BMS Group has sold a third of its business to investment company Eurazeo, subject to regulatory approvals.

The investment group has invested up to £355m to acquire 34% of BMS, valuing the broker at roughly £1bn.

There were first rumours of a sale early last December, when it was reported that the broker could be sold for as much as £600m.

The existing shareholders in BMS, British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) and Preservation Capital Partners (PCP), will remain involved with Eurazeo and BCI as majority shareholders.

The BMS management team, including CEO Nick Cook, will all