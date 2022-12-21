Compass Network partners with PremFina
Compass Network, part of Bravo Networks, has partnered with premium finance provider PremFina with a three-year contract.
It is the first time that Compass Network has worked with PremFina.
Scott Bennett, managing director of Bravo Networks stressed that because of the cost-of-living crisis businesses may be tempted to save money by reducing their insurance but having the right protection in place was important.
He added: “Over the past few years, we’ve experienced some major blows from Brexit and Covid-19 to the war in Ukraine – we need to be prepared against the unexpected.
“Our network of brokers are out
