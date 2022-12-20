Cardiff City FC sue Miller over player death costs
Miller Insurance Services has been sued by Cardiff City Football Club over costs relating to the death of player Emiliano Sala.
Sala was signed under a £15m transfer deal with Cardiff City FC from French club Nantes but then died on route to Cardiff after his plane crashed in the English Channel in January 2019.
Cardiff City FC submitted a claim against Miller for £10m to the High Court of England and Wales on 21 November.
The club is claiming that the broker did not adequately inform them about the process of insuring new players, resulting in the club not being insured for Sala’s death.
This, according to Cardiff
