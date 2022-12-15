Biba reveals 2023 conference theme

The British Insurance Brokers' Association has revealed Rising to the Challenge as its theme for the 2023 conference.

The theme, according to Biba, aims to show how the insurance industry is responding positively to the changing political, environmental and economic world.

“Whether that be the cost-of-living crisis, record breaking 40°c heatwaves or the Covid-19 pandemic, the variety of insurance claims has been endless,” Biba said in a statement.

The annual conference will be the association’s 45th, happening at the Manchester Central Convention Complex in May 2023.

The conference is expected to attract