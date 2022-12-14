Aston Lark acquires N&G marine trade book

Aston Lark has bought Navigators and General's commercial direct marine trade book.

Aston Lark, part of the Howden Group, stated they made the acquisition to expand their range of marine insurance products.

The trade book covers the full spectrum of the marine industry and will be offered by Aston Lark alongside its brand Haven Knox-Johnston.

Following the acquisition, N&G, part of Zurich UK, will still continue to offer commercial marine products through insurance brokers, as well as specialist cover.

Graham Clark, head of N&G, said that they would continue to have a