UK broking M&A shrinking in 2022 as market becomes saturated

UK broking deals valued at £5m and above are set to reduce in 2022 as the number of available brokers for purchase shrinks.

Corporate advisory firm IMAS has calculated there were 34 insurance deals above £5m up to the third quarter of this year. That compares to 78 deals in the whole of 2021. The vast majority of the deals are brokers.

With the end of the year close, and no late flurry of deals, IMAS founder Olly Laughton-Scott said UK M&A is on track for a decline compared to last year.

“It is very likely that the number of deals this year will be significantly lower than last year,” Laughton-Scott (pictured) sa