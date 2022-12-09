Jensten Group snaps up UK motor broking specialist

Jensten Group has bought specialist broker Bellegrove, boosting its presence in UK motor trade and fleet insurance.

The deal brings £15m of gross written premium, 3,000 clients and 37 staff into the Jensten Group.

Kent-based Bellegrove provides insurance and risk management solutions under the Direct Motor Trade brand to over 2500 garages across the UK, from sole-traders to national franchises.

Bellegrove also has a large fleet insurance book with a focus on the chauffeur and construction sectors.

The bolstered motor trade division will sit alongside the other practices in Jensten including tour operators