Review of the Year 2022: Nick Houghton, CEO, JMG Group

In the latest part of Insurance Age's review of the year Nick Houghton, CEO, JMG Group offers his reflections on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months.

What has been your broking related highlight of 2022?

Getting all of our shareholders together in November on the 50th anniversary of the formation of JM Glendinning and the second anniversary of our MBO. So proud to look out across a room of so many new colleagues and think… we’ve built this together!

What has been the most over-hyped insurance trend of 2022 and why?

That working exclusively from home is good for our industry and our customers. It’s not.

What was the most surprising