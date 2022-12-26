Review of the Year 2022: Ross Barrington, managing director of Markerstudy Broking

In the latest part of Insurance Age's review of the year Ross Barrington, managing director of Markerstudy Broking, offers his reflections on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months.

What has been your broking related highlight of 2022?

The way we’ve adapted to market challenges, including implementing the pricing reforms, and diversified into new markets and opportunities and delivered the business results.

If Santa could deliver the same present to all of your insurer partners what would it be?

Consistency of regulation and clarity for all brokers. It’s getting harder to deliver the core business and balance the needs of regulatory change.

Roll on to December 2023