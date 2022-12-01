Insurance Age

BMS Group explores sale – report

sunset london
BMS Group could be sold for £600m, as shareholders evaluate options for the future of the London broker.

According to Bloomberg, advisory firm Evercore has been brought in to help BMS owners British Columbia Investment Management Corporation and Preservation Capital Partners evaluate their options.

BMS secured long-term investment in 2019 from BCI and PCP, with the firm then valued at around £500m.

BMS growth ambitions

The London broker has plans to double the size of its specialty business.

The growth ambitions were revealed in June when BMS made Ian Gormley UK CEO, reporting to group CEO Nick

