Ghost broking still a major problem as Aviva’s application fraud rises 16%
Aviva’s application fraud is on the rise, with ghost broking making up 15% of all policy fraud.
The UK’s largest general insurer recorded a 16% rise in motor insurance policy fraud in October, compared to the same period last year.
Aviva blocked more than 23,300 fraudulent or suspect motor insurance applications through October this year, compared with just over 20,000 at this same point last year.
Aviva pointed out that the fraud is coming at a time when there is a cost of living crisis.
Ghost Broking happens when a trickster poses as a broker, then acquires a cheap policy for the
