Freedom Service Group reveals permanent 4-day work week

Freedom Service Group has revealed that its four-day week pilot was a success and the offering will be introduced permanently from January 2023.

The trial scheme was introduced in July this year to give staff back time with no salary reduction.

This meant that full-time employees had their hours reduced to 34 hours over four days and part-time employees were able to cut their hours by the equivalent pro-rata amount.

The executive team at the motor specialist, which consists of managing general agent Pukka, Freedom Brokers and claims management service Action 365, has deemed the trial a success and it will be permanently introduced at