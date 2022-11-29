RSA report shows mid-sized businesses optimistic about next year

Mid-sized businesses are optimistic about next 12 months, despite current economic outlook, according to RSA Insurance.

In a new report released by the broker, titled The Mid Market Report, RSA found that 71% of mid-sized businesses predict the next 12 months to be ‘good’ or ‘very good’.

This is compared to 58% of small businesses who rated their outlook for the next 12 months as the same.

Mid-sized businesses are defined as being those with between 50-250 employees, with small businesses those less than 50 employees.

The report, released this week, was a partnership between RSA and the Centre of Economics