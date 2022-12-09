Backpage: December 2022

The lighter side of the world of insurance.

Pet of the month

Meet Lola, the faithful, fun, furry and friendly dog of the Sophie Ottewill from Fennkat Brokerage.

“Lola’s talent is chasing a ball but she knows her worth and doesn’t bring it back!”

Benefact Group donates £10,000 to the Gloucester Community Foundation

The Gloucester Community Foundation has been given £10,000 as part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.

The latest phase of the Movement for Good will see more than £500,000 in funding be awarded to 31