Backpage: December 2022
The lighter side of the world of insurance.Pet of the month
Meet Lola, the faithful, fun, furry and friendly dog of the Sophie Ottewill from Fennkat Brokerage.
“Lola’s talent is chasing a ball but she knows her worth and doesn’t bring it back!”Benefact Group donates £10,000 to the Gloucester Community Foundation
The Gloucester Community Foundation has been given £10,000 as part of the Benefact Group’s Movement for Good Awards.
The latest phase of the Movement for Good will see more than £500,000 in funding be awarded to 31
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- News analysis: What next for brokers amid FCA premium finance crackdown?
- Ransomware-hit SSP under broker fire amid latest issues
- Biba and CFC publish new cyber risk guide
- Jensten Group snaps up UK motor broking specialist
- Union calls for urgent action amid FCA staff morale “collapse”
- News analysis: Why are brokers offshoring to South Africa?
- Romero Group makes first acquisition