GRP hails ‘biggest deal’ since Brown & Brown investment

Global Risk Partners has bought Flint Insurance for an undisclosed sum, hailing it as the biggest deal since the Brown & Brown takeover.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Kent, Flint Insurance is a commercial broker which specialises in commercial business, motor fleet and private clients insurance.

After the deal is complete, it will become a GRP retail hub, and all 126 employees will continue within the business. The company will continue to trade under the Flint Insurance brand and operate out of its Orpington and Chelmsford offices.

Managing director of Flint, David Taylor said: “We have had tremendous success as an