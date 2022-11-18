MD of AbbeyAutoline urges brokers to pledge their commitment to D&I

Managing director of AbbeyAutoline, Julie Gibbons, has called brokers to formalise their policies and pledge their commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Winner of the ESG award at Insurance Age’s UK Broker Awards 2022, the Northern Ireland-based broker highlighted its commitment to an equal and diverse workforce, with 77% of staff being female.

Gibbons stressed that she would like to see other insurance brokers pledge their commitment to diversity and inclusion and not just “pay it lip service”.

She added: “Actions speak louder than words. Something I have benefitted from throughout my career is informal mentoring, and that is what I am