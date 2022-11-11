In Depth extra: Not a fleeting thought - how the insurance market is catching up on EV

Although the fleet market is still lagging behind the private car space when it comes to the adoption of electric vehicles, Lauren Ingram discovers change is inevitable.

In 1884, in Wolverhampton, something quite incredible happened. One of the first ever electric cars was built and hit streets, being driven by its inventor Thomas Parker.

This was one of many inventions by Parker, who was well before his time and could have had no idea that more than 100 years later the modern version of his invention was finally more commonplace.

For all the impact Parker had on science and the world, sadly he’s still not even the first result when you Google his name—trumped