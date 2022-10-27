Buyer gears up for Markerstudy insurer swoop amid QIC exit
Qatar Insurance Company wants to exit loss making business and is poised to sell its Gibraltar-based direct insurance carriers.
An institutional buyer is primed to buy the Qatar Insurance Company-owned Markerstudy underwriting business.
QIC revealed in its third-quarter results that it wants to exit ‘low margin and loss making’ international direct business.
It has a buyer lined up for both Markerstudy Insurance Company Limited and West Bay Insurance PLC.
Both are Gibraltar-based subsidiaries which underwrite UK motor and are classified as ‘discontinued operation’ that are ‘held for sale’ in the trading update.
QIC
