Towergate ‘not entitled to ignore warnings from Gable’s auditors’, claims pub wanting £3.3m payout

Pub chain claims Gable was in precarious financial position and Towergate did not advise properly. Towergate business denies the allegations.

Towergate Underwriting should have advised a hospitality client to have its insurance with a more ‘financially sound insurer’, it is claimed in court documents.

Few Inns wants £3.3m compensation over a Towergate-advised Gable policy that failed to pay out. Gable closed new business in July 2016 amid a capital shortfall.

The court case kicked off in May when Few Inns launched a legal claim alleging that when it purchased the insurance Gable was ‘subject to a financial downgrade’.

Towergate