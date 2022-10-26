Towergate ‘not entitled to ignore warnings from Gable’s auditors’, claims pub wanting £3.3m payout
Pub chain claims Gable was in precarious financial position and Towergate did not advise properly. Towergate business denies the allegations.
Towergate Underwriting should have advised a hospitality client to have its insurance with a more ‘financially sound insurer’, it is claimed in court documents.
Few Inns wants £3.3m compensation over a Towergate-advised Gable policy that failed to pay out. Gable closed new business in July 2016 amid a capital shortfall.
The court case kicked off in May when Few Inns launched a legal claim alleging that when it purchased the insurance Gable was ‘subject to a financial downgrade’.
Towergate
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- Sutton Winson snapped up by acquisitive broking group
- MVP invests in Yorkshire broker
- County Group buys North Wales broker
- Bravo Networks offers staff fully funded apprenticeships
- No major impact on insurers by inflation: report
- FCA threat of premium finance crackdown rises amid ‘fairness’ concerns
- TL Dallas to expand into Cumbria