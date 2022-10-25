Bravo Networks offers staff fully funded apprenticeships

Bravo Networks is offering its members the opportunity to grow their staff through fully funded apprenticeships, provided by learning and development company Raise the Bar.

The network is sharing its apprenticeship levy with its England-based members to support them in developing their leaders with Raise the Bar’s L3 Excelling in Team Leadership programme.

It is designed for managers with experience in managing a team or project, or aspiring managers who want to develop into a management role.

Bravo Networks is also working with Welsh apprenticeship provider, ALS Training, to extend this initiative to their Wales-based members.

ALS offers a Level 4 Higher