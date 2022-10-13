A-One launches academy
A-One Insurance Group has launched a grow-your-own academy to bring new employees into the industry.
The Hampshire-based broker said the academy will provide a steady flow of newly-trained and skilled employees into the A-One team.
The academy will be based at its head office in Ringwood.
The academy does not have an age restriction and it does not require A-Levels as candidates will have the chance to gain fully funded qualifications such as Business Admin Level Three NVQ and Cert CII.
A-One has committed to enrolling six academy graduates in the first year. Enrolment will take place in
