A-One launches academy

A-One Insurance Group has launched a grow-your-own academy to bring new employees into the industry.

The Hampshire-based broker said the academy will provide a steady flow of newly-trained and skilled employees into the A-One team.

The academy will be based at its head office in Ringwood.

The academy does not have an age restriction and it does not require A-Levels as candidates will have the chance to gain fully funded qualifications such as Business Admin Level Three NVQ and Cert CII.

A-One has committed to enrolling six academy graduates in the first year. Enrolment will take place in