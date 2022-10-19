Top 75 UK Brokers: Directory - £300m – £350m

Howden Group Holdings Howden Group Senior staff David Howden, CEO, Howden Group; José Manuel González, CEO, Howden Broking; Andy Bragoli, CEO, Howden Brokers Insurance; Carl Shuker, executive chairman, A-Plan Insurance; Kelly Ogley, CEO, A-Plan Insurance Head office address One Creechurch Place, London, EC3A 5AF Acquisitions since 1 July 2021 Total global acquisitions signed: 28 of which five are in the UK (excluding Aston Lark) Number of staff 4000+ in the UK (excluding Aston Lark) Regional branches/offices 12

