BMS offsets backdated greenhouse gas emissions

BMS Group has moved to offset backdated greenhouse gas emissions arising from energy consumption in its offices, by its employees working from home, and through business travel and hotel stays for the past four years.

The broker will work with Carbon Footprint, a founding member of the Quality Assurance Standard for carbon offsetting, who will offset BMS’ GHG emissions through several projects aimed at tackling climate change.

These include ecosystem conservation in Brazil, domestic energy projects in India and Uganda and renewable energy projects in South Africa, Turkey, and the Dominican Republic.

Nick Cook, BMS Group CEO, said: “Over the past decade BMS has seen a very significant expansion globally