PIB set for more UK deals
Recently the business has been completing M&A in Europe, but Brown told Insurance Age that there were a number of UK deals in the pipeline.
In 2021 the consolidator spent £85.5m on buying. Its results document also showed that income increased by 52% from £151.5m to £230.9m.
Ebitda for the period soared by 87% to £44.6m while adjusted Ebitda jumped by 78% to £67m. The operating loss for 2021 narrowed to £1.3m from £9.9m in 2020 while the pre-tax loss ticked up to £30.6m (2020: £24.7m).
