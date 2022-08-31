More acquisitions on the horizon for Seventeen Group

The broker refinanced with Ares Management in July and has snapped up three brokers this month.

The first was Bryce Smith & Partners, followed by CCRS and then Broker Scotland, all for undisclosed sums.

Anscombe told Insurance Age he was ready to continue buying with the group also interested in growing outside the UK.

He explained: “We have a joint venture in Germany with London Re, which was our Brexit solution. We are keen to expand that business and generate more business to place in the