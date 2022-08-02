Clear buys GSI Commercial Services

The buy, for an undisclosed sum, is Clear’s 35th acquisition since it was founded in 2001.

Established in 1995, GSI has specialisms in motor fleet, commercial combined, commercial liability and property. It has a team of nine including partners David Bramley-Harker and Terry Charlesworth.

Kent-headquartered GSI handles more than £5.5m of gross written premiums and will move to Clear’s offices in Maidstone in 2023.

Bramley-Harker commented: “We feel very confident about the future of our