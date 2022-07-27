Seventeen Group completes refinancing
The deal, for an undisclosed sum, replaces the previous debt funding provided by Beechbrook Capital.
According to the business, which also owns Touchstone Underwriting, the arrangement will allow the group to continue its long term partnership with Virgin Money and give it increased capability to continue its long term growth plans.Long-term
Seventeen Group CEO, Paul Anscombe, commented: “This is an important milestone for the Group as it provides a long-term funding partnership relationship
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- UK General up for sale again
- FCA confirms 12-month implementation for Consumer Duty
- Concern raised over low rate of conduct reporting for GI staff
- GRP achieves deal century with Woodward Markwell Insurance Brokers buy
- Movo buys into insurtech Durell
- Romero sells Booking Protect to Cover Genius
- Software houses face regulatory oversight