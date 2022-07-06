Thomas Carroll grows profit and revenue in 2021

Operating profit also grew to £2.1m from £1.9m the previous year.

Companies House documents showed that profit after tax was £1.7m (2020: £1.5m).

Its insurance broking operation contributed most revenue at £10.4m (2020: £9.3m) while its independent financial advice division added £1.3m, mirroring 2020 performance. Its health and safety and employment segment contributed £1.3m in revenue, up from £1.0m in 2020.

The business maintained its client retention rate of 96%.

The results document