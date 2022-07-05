Staysure-owned Rock Insurance extends Axa Partners deal

The partnership will see Axa underwrite several of Rock’s travel insurance policies including Jet2, Onthebeach, Travel Republic, Insurefor, Leisure Guard and Big Blue.

Policies will cover single trip, annual multi-trip and backpacker travel insurance, alongside cover for gadgets and car hire excess protection. Axa Partners will also provide the claims management for all brands.

In July last year, Staysure Group bought Rock for an undisclosed sum and Rock has continued to be managed as a