Staysure-owned Rock Insurance extends Axa Partners deal
The partnership will see Axa underwrite several of Rock’s travel insurance policies including Jet2, Onthebeach, Travel Republic, Insurefor, Leisure Guard and Big Blue.
Policies will cover single trip, annual multi-trip and backpacker travel insurance, alongside cover for gadgets and car hire excess protection. Axa Partners will also provide the claims management for all brands.
In July last year, Staysure Group bought Rock for an undisclosed sum and Rock has continued to be managed as a
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Broker
Most read
- CII group calls for mandatory broker qualifications
- Ardonagh buys Lorega
- Motor market profitable in 2021 but losses predicted for 2022 and 2023
- Konsileo secures £4.7m in funding
- Acturis boosts revenue and profit in 2021
- Brown & Brown completes GRP takeover
- Jensten Group renames and combines London Market proposition