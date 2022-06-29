PIB buys beauty specialist Balens
The investment, which is undisclosed includes Balens in the UK and the wholly owned subsidiaries Balens Europe which is based in the Netherlands and regulated by the AFM (therefore pending regulatory approval).
The move also adds Balens Insurance Finance Services to the PIB list of deals.
PIB detailed that Balens is a fourth generation family run establishment and boasts a 72-year trading history and is one of the largest brokers of its kind in the UK.Expertise
Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB
