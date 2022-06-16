Jukes buys North Warwick Insurance Services

Established in 1972, North Warwick Insurance Services serves personal and commercial lines clients in the region and across the UK handling around £1m of gross written premium.

The team of six will remain with the business at their Warwick office and the firm will keep its name and branding upon completion of the deal.

James Godsall, managing director at Jukes Insurance Brokers which is part of the Bravo Group, said: “As part of our strategic plans, we were keen to explore acquisition