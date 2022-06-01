Momentum reveals £100m GWP goal
Pepper told Insurance Age: “We will always have in mind a £100m in premium and it is a three to five-year objective but we feel it is achievable in three.”
Its 2021 results showed the AR network processed £50m in GWP during the year, up from the £39m achieved in 2020.
Pepper explained that the network is not seeking to add a lot of members, instead it wants to see the members it already has achieve higher GWP levels.
“The plan is to support our partners to grow and develop their business and
